White Tesla Crashes Into A White Tesla Which Hits Another White Tesla

Big pickup trucks might be best-sellers in the USA but Tesla models Y and 3 are some of the best-selling cars worldwide. Due to that popularity, it’s no surprise that every once in a while, a couple come together in an accident. What might be unexpected though is that a trio of them all in white came together in a three-way wreck caught on camera.



The photo, shared on Reddit’s Teslalounge, seems to be taken in California. Residents from that state sometimes refer to the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y as the “California Camry” as they’re incredibly popular there. In the photo, a Model X makes an appearance too and all three feature significant damage.





