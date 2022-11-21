Who Can Step In And Fix Tesla?

When Herbert Diess left Volkswagen on August 31, I thought it would not take long for him to land a new job at Tesla, possibly even replacing Elon Musk there. In the lawsuit against the Tesla CEO’s $56 billion compensation, James Murdoch said Musk found a successor. The Tesla board member noted it happened in the “last few months.” Supposing these pieces of the puzzle match, can Diess fix Tesla’s years of mistakes?



Tesla investors love to brag about how profitable the company is, even if it never paid dividends to shareholders. They praise its technology despite the glitches and recurrent defects in allegedly innovative stuff such as heat pumps and motors. They talk about long backlogs, even with the evident demand issues the company is now facing. Finally, they glorify Tesla’s Full Self-Driving as being years ahead of the competition despite the lack of sensors and 1.2 MP cameras. Some are finally (and publicly) acknowledging Tesla is not where it was supposed to be with the technology.



