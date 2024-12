Once you go electric, you almost never go back to a gas-powered car. According to a new survey from the Global EV Alliance, over 90% of EV drivers plan to buy another electric vehicle after trading in a gas car. Meanwhile, only 1% said they would return to an ICE vehicle.

The new Global EV Alliance study collected data from over 23,000 electric vehicle drivers across 18 different countries, including the US, Canada, France, India, Brazil, and more.