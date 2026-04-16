Who In Their Right Mind Would Shell Out $50,000 For The Ford Maverick Lobo?

While the conventional pickup truck panders to consumers seeking a capable, powerful vehicle that can likely go anywhere, street trucks tend to be the black sheep of the pickup truck family. These trucks are specifically designed or modified for improved on-road performance, usually with lowered suspensions, more aggressive styling, and sometimes engine upgrades. The street truck segment is a shell of its former self with several names laid to rest, some before they even reached production, although we desperately want them to make a comeback. One of the last names in the segment is the Ford Maverick Lobo, which, if fully loaded, is a modern street truck with impressive styling and a tech-laden interior for less than $50,000.



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