Who Is Laughing Now? Tesla Plans To Produce 2500 Semi Trucks THIS YEAR

A very interesting set of rumors about the upcoming Tesla Semi electric truck was posted by Teslas enthusiast and investor Sawyer Merritt today.

According to the tweets (see at the bottom of this post), one of Tesla's suppliers who is already engaged in the Model S/X/3/Y cars revealed that it started working on "stuff" related to Semi in Q4 2020.

The body of the Semi will be produced in the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California, but the final assembly is expected to take place at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada (initially) or Tesla Giga Austin in Texas (once it is completed).