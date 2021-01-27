Who Knew? Ferrari's $600,000 SF90 Stradale Is Eligible For A $3500 PHEV Tax Credit

Ferrari's most powerful road car to date, the 986-horsepower, all-wheel-drive, plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale is electrified first and foremost for performance reasons, and then for emissions, just to keep with the times. Sure, when it switches to essentially being a front-wheel-drive car in its electric-only eDrive mode, the SF90 is rather kind to its environment. Yet with an electric range of 15.5 miles on a warm day, one must wonder if a $3,501 federal PHEV tax credit can be justified when attached to a 769-hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that's likely to come alive in urban areas as well, regardless of the battery packs' charge level.



