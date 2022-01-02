Who Will Eventually Become The EV Leader Of The Legacy Brands?

The tipping point for EV adoption will not be some technical advance or killer new model. It will be the moment when one or more of the legacy automakers decides to convert its EV program from an R&D project to a profit center.



Automakers are competitive, and they constantly battle for market share. Each tries to develop, and guard, a “competitive advantage”—some niche in which it beats the competition. Ford has its trucks, Toyota has its hybrids, Subaru appeals to cold-weather drivers, etc. One of these days, hopefully soon, one of the big brands is going to decide that it wants to be the king of EVs.



