Who Will Get HURT The Worst By the Rivian R1S? We Say AUDI And LAND ROVER. PROVE US WRONG.

From the beginning, we've stated that the product with the best chance of success from Rivian was the R1S electric SUV.



No we're not haters of their pickup but feel the face is too goofy looking to attract ENOUGH serious pickup buyers. Sure, they'll sell here and there but over time not so much.



But the SUV on the other hand, that's a different story.



Because there are MANY over educated, liberal women and emasculated men driving Range Rover, Audi, BMW, Mercedes and other SUV's, that are bored with them and have been waiting for a true competitor, that is fully electric.







And this R1S fits the bill nicely. Yes, it has the SAME face but this buyer is different than a pickup buyer and its softness can work.



Let's face it. If the R1S came out of the gate FIRST no one would really care about the R1T pickup. Or at least not as much as it has being the only kid on the block for a good amount of time.



SO tell us, who do you think will be hurt the worst buy this new entry? We say Land Rover and Audi.



PROVE US WRONG.









