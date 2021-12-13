Who Will Hyundai's Ioniq 5 Hurt MOST? Tesla's Model Y, Mustang Mach-E, Audi Q4 E-tron Or VW ID.4?

Here is an excellent comparison of all the models.



Hyundai announced pricing for the upcoming Ioniq 5 model in the U.S., which allows us to compare the basic numbers with similar electric models.



In this post, we will start with the all-wheel-drive version (base SE trim), with 77.4 kWh. It starts at an MSRP of $47,150. There are also more expensive, better-equipped versions like the SEL trim (for $2,250 more) or Limited (for $7,350 more).



All the other models will be crossovers/SUVs, in base all-wheel-drive versions, and with 19" wheels.



So tell us WHICH company/model will Hyundai hurt the MOST?



Telsa, Ford, Audi or VW?



Full comparo at the link...





