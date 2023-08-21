Who Will Take Over As The Leader Of The EV Industry After Elon Musk Moves On?

First there was Henry Ford. After that came John DeLorean. Now we have the next big thing: Henrik Fisker. Very few people in this world get to place their family name on the front and rear of their production cars. But these three auto industry titans have done exactly that. And in this respect, they’ve gone one better than Elon Musk. What’s more, I believe the South African creator of the Tesla empire could be in danger of losing his ‘world’s most famous car bloke’ title to the considerably poorer, more charming, lesser-known Dane that is Henrik Fisker. Auto Express has rightly given him and his products much coverage lately, but he deserves more. It’s true that he’s far from perfect and hasn’t always delivered the factories, jobs and cars he’s promised. But at the minute he is genuinely proving to be one of the bravest and most inspirational entrepreneurs in the brutally competitive global car industry.



