Who Will Tesla Sales Overtake First? General Motors Or Ford?

Legacy automakers like General Motors and Ford have dominated much of the auto industry for decades. However, with electric vehicles gaining traction, Tesla could be poised to overtake the companies in a few short years — if it can continue growing rapidly each year as it has been.



Tesla’s sales revenue numbers have been growing rapidly over the past several years, and while it pulled in $16.9 billion in auto sales in the first quarter of this year, the automaker is still a far cry from GM’s $36 billion and Ford’s $34.5 billion in the same period, according to The Motley Fool. Tesla’s growth is expected to slow down in the years to come, but to what extent is hotly debated.



Read Article