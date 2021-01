Opening Autopilot to other automakers would provide Tesla with more data to develop its autonomous software, while also developing another source of revenue for the company. During the latest Tesla earnings call, Elon Musk hinted that the company had some preliminary discussions about providing Autopilot to other OEMs.Opening Autopilot to other automakers would provide Tesla with more data to develop its autonomous software, while also developing another source of revenue for the company. “Does Tesla plan or expect to licence any of its software applications, FSD and Autobidder in particular, to [third] party OEMs?” asked an institutional investor during Tesla’s Q4 FY 2020 earnings call. Musk reiterated that Tesla is open to licensing its software to third parties. “We’ve had some preliminary discussions about licensing Autopilot to other OEMs. This is something we’re more than happy to do,” he said.



Read Article