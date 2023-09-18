Who Would Have Thought? Turns Out There Is There An EV Gender Gap

Despite EVs gaining wider acceptance in the U.S. market, a trend seems to be emerging among buyers based on gender. Men are far more likely to buy EVs than women, according to Edmunds. The reasons go beyond early adopter syndrome and have more to do with the nature of car buying, which is based on emotion. Men want EVs to make them feel a certain way, while women just want EVs to present a better value proposition than they do at the moment. So far in 2023, just over two thirds of EV buyers were men (67 percent) and one third were women (33 percent.) Edmunds says automakers and dealers are not marketing correctly to women, but that seems like it’s always been the case.



