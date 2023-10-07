Who's The Boss? UAW Tells The Big Guy To Back Off Of Proposed EPA Emissions Cuts

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has urged the Biden administration to reconsider its proposed vehicle emissions cuts, which would require 67% of new cars to be electric by 2032. 
 
The UAW represents workers at General Motors, Ford Motor, and Stellantis. As per the union, the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards should be adjusted to “better reflect the feasibility of compliance so that the projected adoption of (zero emission vehicles) is set to feasible levels, increases stringency more gradually, and occurs over a greater period of time.”


