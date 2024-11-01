Whoops! A $340,000 Cadillac Celestiq Has Already Broken Down

The great thing about electric cars, execs often tell us, is that they free designers and engineers from the constraints of having to find somewhere to put a huge V8 engine, transmission, and driveshaft. That flexibility should mean more space for people and also more space for their luggage, with many EVs having a frunk – a front trunk – in addition to a regular, larger load bay in the rear.



Ford’s F-150 Lightning has a huge frunk, a feature that answers the one major concern many car drivers have when they’re thinking about switching to a truck. Cadillac’s $340k Celestiq luxury sedan? Not so huge in the frunk department, as these images of a stranded car show.





