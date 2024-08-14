Why Are 100's Of New Teslas Parked In An Overgrown Field In Florida?

Hundreds of Teslas parked in an overgrown field might seem like a scene from a post-apocalyptic movie, but it’s happening right now in the US. These seemingly abandoned electric vehicles were spotted near the Tesla Service Center in Tampa, Florida, and their VINs suggest they’re practically brand-new. The lot might not be as crowded as the EV graveyards from China, but it certainly looks neglected. Grass has grown around the vehicles, with most of them being examples of the updated 2024 Tesla Model 3. Toward the back, we can also see examples of the pre-facelifted Model 3 and more than a few Model Ys.



