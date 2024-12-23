Why Are Buyers Satisfied With Unreliable Cars?

One might think that keeping your car out of the shop is an important factor in maintaining customer satisfaction. But according to Consumer Reports Data that may not be the case. As cars become more reliable over the years it seems that other factors might be at play when it comes to pleasing the buyer. Could it be performance, being green, status, or keeping up with the neighbors? Something has changed and maybe you can tell us what it is. Why do some brands that have horrible reliability still score highly in customer satisfaction?









