Why Are CADILLAC and Other Brands, STILL Throwing Money Skier Eileen Gu, Who Turned Her Back on The USA To Compete For China At The Winter Olympics, Handing Beijing A Propaganda Gift?

Agent001 submitted on 1/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:07:59 AM

Views : 512 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Iconic American brands like Tiffany's and Cadillac continue to sponsor Californian skier Eileen Gu, the poster girl of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics despite her turning her back on Team USA to instead represent China and promote the Games for them worldwide. 

Despite competing as an American for most of her youth career in freestyle skiing, Gu will this year compete at the Olympics for China and she is now promoting the event for the Chinese.

In interviews, she doesn't seem to recognize or discuss the huge conflict of representing one of America's longest-standing foes while still cashing in on her celebrity.


Read Article


Why Are CADILLAC and Other Brands, STILL Throwing Money Skier Eileen Gu, Who Turned Her Back on The USA To Compete For China At The Winter Olympics, Handing Beijing A Propaganda Gift?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)