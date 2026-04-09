Why Are Chinese Cars Banned In The US But Not Their Semis?

Chinese electric truck startup Windrose has delivered its first battery-powered Class 8 truck in the United States, the company said in a statement sent earlier this week, according to Reuters.

The first U.S.-bound Windrose Global E700 electric truck tractor was handed over to Texas logistics firm Allogic and charging partner Greenspace E-Mobility through Windrose’s American partner. According to Greenspace E-Mobility, the battery-powered heavy-duty truck will haul cargo on the I-35 binational corridor connecting Mexico and Texas.