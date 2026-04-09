Why Are Chinese Cars Banned In The US But Not Their Semis?

Agent009 submitted on 4/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:15 AM

Views : 448 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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Chinese electric truck startup Windrose has delivered its first battery-powered Class 8 truck in the United States, the company said in a statement sent earlier this week, according to Reuters.
 
The first U.S.-bound Windrose Global E700 electric truck tractor was handed over to Texas logistics firm Allogic and charging partner Greenspace E-Mobility through Windrose’s American partner. According to Greenspace E-Mobility, the battery-powered heavy-duty truck will haul cargo on the I-35 binational corridor connecting Mexico and Texas.


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Why Are Chinese Cars Banned In The US But Not Their Semis?

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