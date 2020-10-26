Why Are Governments Pushing Autonomous Vehicles On The Public Without Asking Them First?

Never mind the big debate about what’s best: comparatively cheap internal combustion-engined cars, or relatively expensive 100 per cent-electric vehicles. Or, between the two, hybrids that – for me, for now – remain the preferred compromise.

The next, even bigger, more complex, emotive, life-changing discussion will ramp it up several notches. At its core? Supposedly ‘safe and clever’ autonomous tech driving, instead of us continuing to drive our allegedly ‘dangerous and stupid’ selves. Hmmm!