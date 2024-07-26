Why Are Midsized Trucks Now Bigger Than Previous Generation Full Sized Trucks?

The next time you’re in traffic and happen to spot a new midsize truck from Toyota, Chevy, or Ford, pay attention to its size. Really, you might have little choice but to mind these midsizers, which are technically smaller trucks than their full-size siblings. But “smaller” is a relative term that may no longer apply to most new trucks. Do you think midsize trucks have gotten out of hand? With every new generation, trucks like the Tacoma, Colorado, and Ranger seem to be getting significantly bigger. Model bloat is certainly nothing new, but the size of these latest trucks is notable because modern midsizers have outgrown previous generations of full-size trucks.



