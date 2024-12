If you've spent any time in the past 20 or 30 years perusing the specs of performance cars, primarily the top speed of such cars with European heritage, you will have no doubt noticed that they all seem to have the exact same top speed – 155 mph. Except, it's not a coincidence at all. We all know that the majority of sports sedans or high-performance SUVs have their top speeds capped at 155 mph, but does anyone really know why? We've done the necessary digging in order to find out.



Read Article