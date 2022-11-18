Why Are Politicians That Push Electric Cars Ignoring Basic Math And Physics?

Politicians praise electric cars. If everyone buys them, they say, solar and wind power will replace our need for oil.

But that’s absurd.

Here is the rest of my list of “inconvenient facts” about electric cars.

“The future of the auto industry is electric,” says President Biden. He assumes a vast improvement in batteries. Better batteries are crucial because both power plants and cars need to store lots of electric power.

But here’s inconvenient Fact 3: Batteries are lousy at storing large amounts of energy.