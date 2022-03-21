Why Are The World Car Of The Year Finalists All EV?

The folks behind the World Car Awards are circling a winner soon from among three finalists for the prestigious 2022 World Car Of The Year award, otherwise known as the WCOTY. It’s a terrible acronym, but the award is held in high regard nonetheless. For the first time ever, all three finalists for the WCOTY are electric cars. The World Car Award finalists for 2022 are the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. The WCA will name one of these fully-electric cars the winner on April 13 at the New York International Auto Show, where the group will hand out awards in a few other categories, too. Categories like World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, and World Electric Vehicle Of The Year.



