Why Are There So Many People Using Automatic Car Washes Now Rather Than Doing It Themselves?

I live in what I’d call a “sleepy” Texas town; we boast a few thousand residents, we celebrate the arrival of every new fast food chain as a sign of civilization, and nothing big ever really happens. So why do we need six car washes? Why did we need to build four new facilities this year?



And it’s not just in my little town, either; on the five-minute drive from a highway exit to my mom’s house, you’ll pass no fewer than four car washes, all within the same half-mile stretch of road. If you keep driving past the turn-in to her subdivision, you’ll find two more before the next traffic light.





Read Article