Why Are There So Many People Using Automatic Car Washes Now Rather Than Doing It Themselves?

Agent009 submitted on 12/28/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:56:34 AM

Views : 258 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I live in what I’d call a “sleepy” Texas town; we boast a few thousand residents, we celebrate the arrival of every new fast food chain as a sign of civilization, and nothing big ever really happens. So why do we need six car washes? Why did we need to build four new facilities this year?

And it’s not just in my little town, either; on the five-minute drive from a highway exit to my mom’s house, you’ll pass no fewer than four car washes, all within the same half-mile stretch of road. If you keep driving past the turn-in to her subdivision, you’ll find two more before the next traffic light.


Read Article


Why Are There So Many People Using Automatic Car Washes Now Rather Than Doing It Themselves?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)