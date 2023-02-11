Why Are Toyota SUVs Having So Many Problems?

It's almost the end of the year, and that is always a time when people and organizations think about what lies ahead. For Toyota, however, the last months of 2023 seem to be problematic, as it struggles to fix past mistakes it made with its vehicles.



Just over the past two months the Japanese carmaker announced a couple of large recalls. One of them, made public in September, involved 21,780 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickups, affected by a misleading modification label that might have had people load their vehicles beyond capacity.



Then, in October, we got word of a much more sizeable lot of vehicles, counting 751,000 units, being sent back to dealers. That time we were talking about Highlander SUVs that are at risk of losing body parts from the front bumper while on the go.





