Why Are You Driving That Generic EV SUV When You Can Have A Sexy EV Wagon Instead?

When designing and engineering an electric vehicle, there are many factors that impact the vehicle's range. Obviously, a larger battery will enable a longer driving range, but elements such as curb weight, rolling resistance (tire width and type), and aerodynamic drag can drastically lower that range number. Take the new 2022 GMC Hummer as an example; it features a massive 212.7 kWh battery pack that weighs 2,923 pounds, but can only go around 329 miles on a charge. By comparison, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS can go 350 miles despite having a 108 kWh battery pack. It's pretty obvious that smaller, lighter EVs will go further than larger trucks and SUVs without needing overly large batteries. Just like how small gas cars like a Honda Civic are more efficient than a Chevrolet Suburban. But what if people need an EV that can carry a family and their stuff without being a charge hog?



Read Article