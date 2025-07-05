Why Bother? The Cheapest Maverick Pickup Truck Will Soon Be Over $30,000

The Maverick has been a huge success for Ford, in part due to its attractive pricing. When the small truck debuted for the 2022 model year, it snuck in just under $20,000 before destination fees. But much has changed in the last three years, and now, the Maverick's base price is $28,145. When Ford's $1,695 destination fee is added in, the cheapest Maverick is now $29,840. That's an increase of $8,150 in just three years. A majority of that came just in the last few months, with the price jumping from $23,920 in 2024 to $26,995 at the start of 2025. According to a Ford dealer memo posted to Reddit, another $1,150 increase just went into effect on May 2. That's confirmed through Ford's online configurator, which currently shows the base model Maverick at the aforementioned $28,145.



