Why Cadillac Passed Over The 755HP ZR1 Powerplant For The CT5-V Blackwing

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is no shrimp. Its 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 from the last-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 produces 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque; more than enough to trounce its German rivals. But this being the last hurrah for supercharged Cadillac sports sedans, it feels like a missed opportunity to take things further and use the ZR1's 755-hp, 715-pound-feet LT5 instead. Now it appears that General Motors itself thought so for a time, according to Blackwing Chief Engineer Mirza Grebovic, but ultimately decided against ZR1-ifying the Blackwing because it just wouldn't make it any better.



