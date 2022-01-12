Why Can't Ford, Chevy, And RAM Make Their Trucks As Reliable As The Tundra, Tacoma, And The Titan?

The battle has been raging for years.
The Big 3 has been losing REGULARLY in the pickup reliability game to Toyota and even Nissan. (see iseecars.com study below)
Yet, for some reason or reasons, the Americans can't seem to figure out the magic recipe overtake them and have bragging rights for the MOST reliable pickup truck.
Throw out your BEST GUESSES WHY it's such a tough milestone for them to overcome...
|Top 20 Cars Offering the Greatest Potential Lifespan – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Potential Lifespan
|1
|Toyota Sequoia
|296,509
|2
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|280,236
|3
|Chevrolet Suburban
|265,732
|4
|Toyota Tundra
|256,022
|5
|GMC Yukon XL
|252,360
|6
|Toyota Prius
|250,601
|7
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|250,338
|8
|Honda Ridgeline
|248,669
|9
|Toyota Avalon
|245,710
|10
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|244,994
|11
|Ford Expedition
|244,682
|12
|Toyota 4Runner
|244,665
|13
|Toyota Sienna
|239,607
|14
|GMC Yukon
|238,956
|15
|Honda Pilot
|236,807
|16
|Honda Odyssey
|235,852
|17
|Toyota Tacoma
|235,070
|18
|Nissan Titan
|233,295
|19
|Ford F-150
|232,650
|20
|Toyota Camry Hybrid
|230,547