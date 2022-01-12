Why Can't Ford, Chevy, And RAM Make Their Trucks As Reliable As The Tundra, Tacoma, And The Titan?

The battle has been raging for years.

The Big 3 has been losing REGULARLY in the pickup reliability game to Toyota and even Nissan. (see iseecars.com study below)

Yet, for some reason or reasons, the Americans can't seem to figure out the magic recipe overtake them and have bragging rights for the MOST reliable pickup truck.

Throw out your BEST GUESSES WHY it's such a tough milestone for them to overcome...

Top 20 Cars Offering the Greatest Potential Lifespan – iSeeCars Study
RankVehiclePotential Lifespan
1Toyota Sequoia296,509
2Toyota Land Cruiser280,236
3Chevrolet Suburban265,732
4Toyota Tundra256,022
5GMC Yukon XL252,360
6Toyota Prius250,601
7Chevrolet Tahoe250,338
8Honda Ridgeline248,669
9Toyota Avalon245,710
10Toyota Highlander Hybrid244,994
11Ford Expedition244,682
12Toyota 4Runner244,665
13Toyota Sienna239,607
14GMC Yukon238,956
15Honda Pilot236,807
16Honda Odyssey235,852
17Toyota Tacoma235,070
18Nissan Titan233,295
19Ford F-150232,650
20Toyota Camry Hybrid230,547



