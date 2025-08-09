Why Did Cadillac Hire Two Crusty Veteran Drivers For It's F1 Team Rather Than A Pair Of Young Guns?

Formula 1 returned to the Netherlands after a lengthy summer break, and is now readying for one of the biggest weekends of the year: the Italian Grand Prix. While the season resumed with 72 laps showcasing Ferrari’s routine bad luck, Isack Hadjar’s rookie podium, and an increasingly tight title fight, all eyes remained fixed on the horizon.

When the sport’s ruling body officially granted Cadillac and General Motors a spot on the F1 grid in March, everyone seemed to have different ideas of what an eleventh team and two extra drivers would mean for a motorsport series known for its exclusivity.