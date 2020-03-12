Why Did Consumer Reports Pull Recommend Status From Some EV Vehicles?

Consumer Reports last month pulled its recommendation of the Porsche Taycan, Kia Niro EV and Audi E-Tron because of reliability issues with the trio of EVs. Though there were few headlines about the move, it’s significant news for a couple of reasons: Automakers don’t want to lose the organization’s stamp of approval, and it’s an indication that EVs, containing fewer moving parts than gasoline-powered cars and supposedly simpler, are not necessarily trouble-free.

Jake Fisher, senior director of the Consumer Reports Auto Test Center, told me that the change in status isn’t because CR is down on electric cars or electric powertrains. It’s more that automakers are in the midst of an extended bout of EV growing pains, he said.