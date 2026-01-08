Why Did The Acura ZDX Fail After Just One Year On The Market?

Remember when Acura's crossover SUV lineup was like, two models big? You know, back when the MDX and RDX were the only names in town. Nowadays, Acura offers what's effectively an entire sub-brand of crossovers that serve as their bread and butter sales movers. Well, that lineup recently became one model smaller. After a single model year, the all-electric ZDX is no more. It's almost unheard of for an OEM to pull the plug on a vehicle after little more than 12 months anymore. Generally, they only ever do it when sales figures are so low that the accountants on staff can't even envision breaking even, let alone turning a profit. That said, the ZDX didn't exactly have an orthodox path to production in North America. Namely, because it's not an Acura, let alone a Honda underneath.



