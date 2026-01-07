Why Did the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Finish Last In Top 5 Among Chevy, Ford, and Itself in 2025 EV Sales? Spies, Would You Pick It Over the Others?

Hey Spies, let's rewind to 2025's EV showdown in the U.S. market. Tesla still owned the podium, but the real intrigue was in the mid-pack scrap among traditional giants. Here's the top five breakdown by units sold:



1. Tesla Model Y: 292,000 – The undisputed champ with unmatched ecosystem perks.

2. Tesla Model 3: 140,000 – Solid, reliable, and ever-evolving.

3. Chevy Equinox EV: 58,000 – GM's practical crossover won hearts with everyday appeal.

4. Ford Mustang Mach-E: 52,000 – Performance flair and brand muscle kept it charging ahead.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5: 47,000 – A standout in design and tech, yet it trailed its American counterparts.



Spies, the Ioniq 5 is a beast on paper – 800-volt fast charging, roomy cabin, and that eye-catching retro vibe. Critics rave about it, and full disclosure: If we at AutoSpies had to pick one EV from the Chevy Equinox EV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, or Hyundai Ioniq 5, we'd hands-down choose the Ioniq 5 for its innovative edge and driving fun. So, why did it land in last place among these three, outsold by Chevy by 11,000 units and Ford by 5,000? We're calling on you, our eagle-eyed community, to spill the beans. What dragged it down, and would you personally pick the Ioniq 5 over the Chevy or Ford? Hit the comments with your takes!



Here are some potential culprits we've brainstormed – do they match your intel?



1. Brand Trust and Legacy: Chevy and Ford tap into deep-rooted American loyalty. The Equinox EV feels like a familiar family hauler, while the Mach-E borrows Mustang's adrenaline rush. Hyundai's Ioniq 5 screams innovation, but does its foreign flair turn off buyers craving "Made in USA" vibes? Spies, is heritage the hidden hurdle?

2. Value Proposition: Starting prices matter. Chevy's Equinox EV undercuts at around $35K with juicy incentives, making it accessible. Ford sweetens deals via its vast network. The Ioniq 5, though loaded, can creep higher – did inconsistent discounts or eligibility for credits hurt? Why last place on affordability?

3. Distribution and Service: With Chevy and Ford's dealership empires, getting behind the wheel is effortless. Hyundai's presence is expanding, but stock shortages or longer waits might have stalled sales. Have you faced availability issues that pushed you toward Detroit?

4. Hype Machine: Marketing budgets count. Chevy targeted practical families; Ford amped up the excitement. Hyundai's campaigns spotlight tech wizardry, but did they resonate less? Or is the Ioniq 5's bold look too polarizing for mass appeal?

5. On-Road Realities: Features like the Ioniq 5's rapid charging shine, but Chevy's Ultium battery promises dependability, and Ford's tech like BlueCruise adds highway ease. Range, software bugs, or towing – which gaps left Hyundai in the dust?



Spies, we're puzzled why our favorite came in last. Maybe it's resale worries, charging network biases, or something else entirely. Would you snag the Ioniq 5 over Chevy or Ford, and what would make it leapfrog them in 2026? Your spy reports fuel our stories – let's decode this!













NEWS: These were the top 5 best-selling EVs in the U.S. in 2025.



Units sold:

1) Tesla Model Y: 292,000

2) Tesla Model 3: 140,000

3) Chevry Equinox EV: 58,000

4) Ford Mustang Mach-E: 52,000

5) Hyundai Ioniq 5: 47,000 pic.twitter.com/OKV6OKG8hX — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 7, 2026



