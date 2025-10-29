Why Do Automakers Keep Recycling Names For Models That Don't Match Their Heritage?

The last decade has seen the resurrection of many car model names. And as I’m sure you’ve noticed, the new vehicles often look nothing like their namesake predecessors. Some are more egregious than others (Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Ford Maverick), but the question remains—why do automakers do this? As our Editor-in-Chief and video host Kyle Cheromcha explains in the latest mini-doc on The Drive‘s YouTube channel, there’s more to zombie car names than nostalgia-baiting cash grabs. Naming a car is a deeply complex process involving a lot of stakeholders. Getting more mileage out of an old one has a lot of appeal to automakers trying to sell products to a huge range of cultures and markets.



Read Article