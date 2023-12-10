Why Do EV Fires Gain So Much Attention?

As more electric cars take to UK roads, attention is turning to their safety. In particular, electric car fires.

Both petrol and diesel cars can catch fire, and many of them do (remember the spate of Vauxhall Zafira fires not so long ago?), but an EV fire commands a lot more attention.

Electric car fires often make the headlines, but they are not a common occurrence. According to Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, 239 fires recorded in the UK from July 2022 to June 2023 were linked to EVs.