Why Do People Continue To Buy Vehicles That Won't Fit Into Their Garage?

The typical two-car garage measures 18 feet (5.5 m) wide and 20 feet (6.1 m) deep, but automobiles have been growing in size for decades. On top of that, consumer preferences have shifted as people have embraced trucks and SUVs that are even bigger than sedans.

Take the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, for example, it measures a massive 228.5 inches (5,803 mm) long. That’s over 19 feet (5.8 meters) and people could struggle fitting it inside their garage. This is especially true of the 2025 Ram 2500, which can span up to 260.8 inches (6,626 mm) long.