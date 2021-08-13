Why Do So Many Boomers Drive Cars Designed For The Younger Buyer?

I was pulling out of a parking lot and was stuck behind a lime green Kia Soul that was chilling there waiting for the light to turn red again. Of course, behind the wheel was a granny. Now it is very obvious that Kia designed the cars to appeal to young people. I am sure some executive was convinced that all the kids were going to love it (with those old stupid skateboarding car commercials).

However, I have never seen a young person drive a Kia Soul. The lime green is especially popular with boomers. What are the other cars designed for the young, but driven by the old?

