Why Do Some Car Colors Fade More Than Others? - The Answer May Be You

Your car might look immaculate when it rolls off the dealership lot, but a few summers parked under the blazing sun can change that. The once-glossy hood starts looking dull, the roof loses its shine, and that vibrant red paint might even take on a washed-out, pinkish hue.

The culprit is more than just hot weather. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, oxidation, and the gradual breakdown of protective coatings all play a part in damaging your car's finish.

Modern automotive paint is designed to withstand years of exposure to the elements, but it is not invincible. Most cars feature a multi-layer paint system consisting of primer, a colored base coat, and a transparent clear coat that protects the underlying layers while giving the bodywork its glossy appearance.