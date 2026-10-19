Why Do Some Car Colors Fade More Than Others? - The Answer May Be You

Agent009 submitted on 10/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:40 AM

Views : 538 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Your car might look immaculate when it rolls off the dealership lot, but a few summers parked under the blazing sun can change that. The once-glossy hood starts looking dull, the roof loses its shine, and that vibrant red paint might even take on a washed-out, pinkish hue.
 
The culprit is more than just hot weather. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, oxidation, and the gradual breakdown of protective coatings all play a part in damaging your car's finish.
 
Modern automotive paint is designed to withstand years of exposure to the elements, but it is not invincible. Most cars feature a multi-layer paint system consisting of primer, a colored base coat, and a transparent clear coat that protects the underlying layers while giving the bodywork its glossy appearance.


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Why Do Some Car Colors Fade More Than Others? - The Answer May Be You

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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