Why Do The "Experts" Continually Under Estimate Elon Musk And Tesla?

Some analysts claimed that Elon Musk and Tesla’s sweeping price reductions were a sign of weak demand. However, new data approaching the end of the first quarter shows how the move has actually boosted the automaker’s market share in a few key markets around the world. Recent data from the European Union show that Tesla’s registrations are on the rise across the continent, with the U.S. automaker growing faster in the market in February than any other automaker (via Barron’s). Tesla sold 19,249 units in February, up from just 12,860 during the same month last year — and before the automaker officially opened its German Gigafactory.



