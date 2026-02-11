Why Do Top Of The Line Pickups Depreciate Like A Rock While Value Models Hold Their Worth?

If you track the pricing on used pickups in the 5-10-year range, you'll notice that base trims tend to depreciate relatively slowly compared to premium trims. Our price-tracker sees a 2021 Ford F-150 XL having lost just 6.7% of its sticker price in five years, while a Limited has lost 46.4% of its value.

We're asking a straightforward question today: Why? How come a truck that you buy for $59,760 is worth barely more than half its value after five years, while the price of a much cheaper pickup hardly seems to budge? Let's figure it out.