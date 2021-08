Why don't English companies make watches? Because they haven't figured out how to make them leak yet!



Yes it's a joke but it seems like a monkey on the back of companies like Land Rover and Jaguar.



Latest Survey from the UK and yes the daily mail misspelled part of it lol.







But for SOME reason no matter how hard they try, the legacy follows them, even to this day.



They just CANNOT seem to shake it.



And Spies, let's be HONEST, there MUST be a reason.



Tell us YOUR opinion of WHY.







