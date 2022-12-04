Why Does Cadillac's Archaic Escalade Out Sell The Competition?

Even a spate of price hikes cannot dim the popularity of the Cadillac Escalade. This comes as no surprise, though, as the big Caddy is chock full of luxury and gadgets, offers plenty of space for large families, and even comes in handy when something needs to be towed. What's more, it's got enough presence to keep even the most discerning influencer satisfied.

The Escalade competes in a segment bristling with talent and yet it still manages to best the competition when it comes to the all-important sales race. In the first quarter of 2022, Cadillac delivered a staggering 10,505 examples of the full-size SUV to customers. Even though it's a newcomer, the Grand Wagoneer performed well with 3,169 units sold. But the surprise comes in the form of the Navigator - a mere 2,148 examples were sold over the same period.