The Tesla Model S can outrun supercars, travel hundreds of miles on a charge and tap into the world’s best fast-charging network. Yet in online EV culture, it’s often dismissed as “mid.”
 
That disconnect is at the heart of a viral TikTok clip that’s drawn tons of opinions on both sides of the Tesla quality debate.
 
With a simple one-panel question post, creator @neutralgarage has racked up more than 79,000 views and hundreds of comments. It proves that no car brand is as polarizing as the famed EV pioneer.


Why Does No One Respect Tesla?

