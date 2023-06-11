Why Does THIS Volvo Executive Drive A Tesla?

Well, that is not the actual truth, though. Head of Research and Development Anders Bell does drive a Tesla Model Y to work. But that is far from being accidental. The story behind it is that Bell worked for Volvo, went to Tesla, and was brought back to Volvo again.



Anders Bell started his career at Volvo Cars back in 1998. He worked on interiors for the 60 and 90 series. In 2016, he was recruited by Tesla to work as Senior Director of Engineering.



But he returned to Volvo in November 2022 after he spent six years in Fremont, California, and at the Tesla factory outside Berlin, Germany. His responsibility at Volvo is now to reduce the cost and complexity of the products and services, keep the life cycle perspective, and focus on development and customer value.



In an interview with the local media, Anders Bell talked about his stint with the EV maker and admitted that Volvo does have something to learn from Tesla. But he believes that copying a Californian startup culture in Europe is next to impossible.





