Why Does The Brand New Rivian R3X Look Like An 80's Yugo?

Today marks a big day for Rivian as they unveiled not just the long-anticipated R2, but also sprung a surprise with the introduction of the R3 and its rugged variant, the R3X. While the internet seems to be united in its appreciation for the new smaller, entry-level models, debate is raging about which classic vehicle they most look like. Whereas the Rivian R2 looks like an R1S that shrank in the dryer with some of its softer spots ironed out (I say that affectionately), making it clear that it is an SUV, it is less clear what the R3 is. In some ways, it’s a hatchback version of the R2, but its boxy lines make it look more like a European 1980s hot hatch than one of the aerodynamic crossover coupes that are so popular today.



