Why Does The Next Gen USPS Delivery Truck Look So Cartoonish?

The United States Postal Service is getting new delivery vehicles. They also look very silly because of a very strict set of design parameters from the government. We've only really seen them in images from the USPS, though. That changes now. Finally, we're seeing test vehicles out on the road and, well, they look even funnier than in the official photos. The images we're seeing today were taken by Dalton Priebe, a car enthusiast in Colorado. He posted them online, and we couldn't stop looking at them. Cartoon car, Pixar mail carrier, mail truck in a planet run by ducks, all of these phrases could be used to describe it.



