Why Does Toyota Have 6 Out Of 10 Of The Fastest Selling Vehicle’s Yet Honda Has NONE? WHAT Are They Doing Wrong That Toyota Is Doing RIGHT?

The sad reality for Honda is that Toyota has left them in the dust in auto sales.



We posted this list of the fastest selling vehicles in January and 6 out of ten are products made by Toyota! SIX out of TEN.



Even I was surprised reading the list.



So what happened? No Accord, no CR-V, No Acura, NADA.



Tell us Spies, what is Toyota doing SO right and Honda doing SO wrong. And does Honda have a chance of ever catching up?

The survey...



According to the study, the fastest-selling new and used vehicles in January were led by luxury cars and SUVs. iSeeCars analyzed 1.2 million new and used cars sold in January to determine the hottest vehicles that were most quickly sold from dealer lots.





Fastest-Selling New and Used Cars in January 2021 New Cars Used Cars Rank New Car Days to Sell Used Car Days to Sell 1 Chevrolet Corvette 10.0 Hyundai Palisade 26.2 2 Lexus IS 350 10.9 Lexus NX 300 26.5 3 Genesis GV80 14.4 Chevrolet Corvette 26.6 4 Lexus RX 450h 16.1 Lexus RX 450h 26.7 5 Kia Telluride 17.2 Lexus LX 570 26.9 6 Mercedes-Benz GLS 18.3 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 27.3 7 Lexus LX 570 18.7 Kia Telluride 28.3 8 Toyota Sienna 19.1 Toyota 4Runner 28.7 9 Toyota Tacoma 19.1 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 28.7 10 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 19.3 Porsche 911 29.5 New Car Average 46.2 Used Car Average 38.9





source: iSeeCars



