Why Does Toyota Have 6 Out Of 10 Of The Fastest Selling Vehicle’s Yet Honda Has NONE? WHAT Are They Doing Wrong That Toyota Is Doing RIGHT?

The sad reality for Honda is that Toyota has left them in the dust in auto sales.
We posted this list of the fastest selling vehicles in January and 6 out of ten are products made by Toyota! SIX out of TEN.
Even I was surprised reading the list.
So what happened? No Accord, no CR-V, No Acura, NADA.
Tell us Spies, what is Toyota doing SO right and Honda doing SO wrong. And does Honda have a chance of ever catching up?
The survey...
According to the study, the fastest-selling new and used vehicles in January were led by luxury cars and SUVs. iSeeCars analyzed 1.2 million new and used cars sold in January to determine the hottest vehicles that were most quickly sold from dealer lots.
Fastest-Selling New and Used Cars in January 2021
|
New Cars
Used Cars
Rank
New Car
Days to Sell
Used Car
Days to Sell
1
Chevrolet Corvette
10.0
Hyundai Palisade
26.2
2
Lexus IS 350
10.9
Lexus NX 300
26.5
3
Genesis GV80
14.4
Chevrolet Corvette
26.6
4
Lexus RX 450h
16.1
Lexus RX 450h
26.7
5
Kia Telluride
17.2
Lexus LX 570
26.9
6
Mercedes-Benz GLS
18.3
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
27.3
7
Lexus LX 570
18.7
Kia Telluride
28.3
8
Toyota Sienna
19.1
Toyota 4Runner
28.7
9
Toyota Tacoma
19.1
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
28.7
10
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
19.3
Porsche 911
29.5
|
New Car Average
46.2
Used Car Average
38.9
source: iSeeCars