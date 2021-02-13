Why Does Toyota Have 6 Out Of 10 Of The Fastest Selling Vehicle’s Yet Honda Has NONE? WHAT Are They Doing Wrong That Toyota Is Doing RIGHT?

Agent001 submitted on 2/13/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:44:27 PM

Views : 352 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The sad reality for Honda is that Toyota has left them in the dust in auto sales.

We posted this list of the fastest selling vehicles in January and 6 out of ten are products made by Toyota! SIX out of TEN.

Even I was surprised reading the list.

So what happened? No Accord, no CR-V, No Acura, NADA.

Tell us Spies, what is Toyota doing SO right and Honda doing SO wrong. And does Honda have a chance of ever catching up?
The survey...

According to the study, the fastest-selling new and used vehicles in January were led by luxury cars and SUVs. iSeeCars analyzed 1.2 million new and used cars sold in January to determine the hottest vehicles that were most quickly sold from dealer lots.


Fastest-Selling New and Used Cars in January 2021

 

New Cars

Used Cars

Rank

New Car

Days to Sell

Used Car

Days to Sell

1

Chevrolet Corvette

10.0

Hyundai Palisade

26.2

2

Lexus IS 350

10.9

Lexus NX 300

26.5

3

Genesis GV80

14.4

Chevrolet Corvette

26.6

4

Lexus RX 450h

16.1

Lexus RX 450h

26.7

5

Kia Telluride

17.2

Lexus LX 570

26.9

6

Mercedes-Benz GLS

18.3

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

27.3

7

Lexus LX 570

18.7

Kia Telluride

28.3

8

Toyota Sienna

19.1

Toyota 4Runner

28.7

9

Toyota Tacoma

19.1

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

28.7

10

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

19.3

Porsche 911

29.5

 

New Car Average

46.2

Used Car Average

38.9



source: iSeeCars


Why Does Toyota Have 6 Out Of 10 Of The Fastest Selling Vehicle’s Yet Honda Has NONE? WHAT Are They Doing Wrong That Toyota Is Doing RIGHT?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)