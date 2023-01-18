Why Doesn't Anyone Make A New Car With REAL Style Anymore?

Long before retro-modern cars appeared on the market in the late 1990s, Excalibur created a unique-looking vehicle inspired by the famous Mercedes-Benz SSK but built with modern materials and an American heart under the hood.



Excalibur's history began in the early '60s when Studebaker unveiled a car designed by Brooks Stevens, the same man who created the Jeep Wagoneer. He took his inspiration from the famous Mercedes-Benz SSK from 1928, but with modern underpinnings. Nevertheless, the idea took off and even outlived the Studebaker automaker, which vanished as a car brand in 1967 by merging with Packard.



