Why Doesn't Cadillac Simple Rebadge It's Way Back Into The Pickup Market?

General Motors is slowly but steadily moving toward the era of total electrification – especially with the Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC brands. Buick is a bit slow, we know – maybe they will get the recently-promised hybrids. Starting with the mainstream Chevrolet brand, its parent company, General Motors, has given it the compact Equinox EV, mid-size Blazer EV, as well as the Silverado EV full-size pickup truck, which also has a commercial-focused WT option. Soon enough, the second-gen Bolt EV will also arrive to offer a more affordable option. GMC is near-premium and likes to show it – their current all-electric options include the Hummer EV pickup truck and Hummer EV SUV, as well as the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, all packed tightly around the $97k mark.



